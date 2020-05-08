One of the biggest revelations of Atlético-MG in recent years, being the most valued in terms of sales, being the biggest in the history of the club, striker Bernard still misses many fans of the Rooster. And, the 27-year-old idol, who is playing at Everton, England, commented on a live on TV Galo, the club’s official vehicle, that he wants to return to Brazil and defend the black-and-white still in good physical and technical form.

Bernard also commented on his current moment in football, focusing on the English team and even though the Brazilian team is not among his priorities. The player, called “joy in the legs” by Felipão at the 2014 World Cup, mentioned other remarkable moments in his career, such as playing with Ronaldinho and being the Libertadores champion with the shirt of the Rooster.

-I do want to go back (to the Rooster). It is my priority, I aim. When we say that, they say that I will only return when I am old, without income. I want to go back to Atlético to get fruit. But I don’t want that to happen at the end of my career, because I won’t be able to help that much, ”he said. Then he spoke of the desire to remain at a good level in his club, not thinking about selection now.

-I have a contract with Everton and my desire is to dedicate myself here to bear fruit. People bet on me. Selection is the consequence of a good job at the club. Any player wants to defend the national team, of course I do. It is not my main objective, but if the opportunity arises, it would be very good and I would be very happy, ”he said.

Bernard regretted the arrest of idol Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who is in Paraguay for presenting a false passport, in addition to being investigated for other possible irregularities.

-We are sad. It’s not just a guy that I lived with and played with. All Brazilians feel great affection for him, it is special. I am saddened by this, but I hope it will pass as quickly as possible, that everything will be fine, ”he said.

Bernard, 27, has been in European football since 2014, when he was sold to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donestk for R $ 77 million at the time. After five years on the Ukrainian team, until he was hired by Everton-ING, in 2018.

Created in the basic categories of the Rooster, Bernard played 100 games for the Minas Gerais club, scoring 22 goals, winning the 2013 Libertadores and the Mineiros, in 2012 and 2013. His history in the Brazilian team has a title of the Confederations Cup in 2013, and participation in the group that played the 2014 World Cup, being the holder in the fateful 7 to 1 for Germany, in the World Cup semifinal. With the canary shirt, there were 14 games and a goal scored.

