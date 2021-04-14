Bernard Madoff, convicted of pyramid scheme in US, dies in prison: officials

By Jonathan Stempel and Bill Trott

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) – Bernard Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years in prison in the United States for carrying out one of the most notorious scams in history, died Wednesday in federal prison, prison officials said.

The US Federal Prisons Office announced the death of Madoff, 82, who suffered from chronic kidney failure and several other underlying diseases.

The former financier was confined in Butner Prison, North Carolina, following his conviction in June 2009 for directing a fraud estimated at up to $ 64.8 billion.

The thousands of victims of Madoff scams include ordinary individuals as well as businesses, pension funds, hedge funds and charities. Among them are celebrities such as Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and John Malkovich, and an NGO associated with film director Steven Spielberg.

The owners of the New York Mets baseball team, one of Madoff’s longest-serving clients, struggled for years to build a competitive team due to losses they suffered.

Some of Madoff’s victims lost everything. Many came from the Jewish community in the United States, in which Madoff was a prominent philanthropist.

His crimes were revealed by authorities in 2008 by his two sons, who were not involved in the scams.

