Bernal’s first victory in a ‘big’

05/16/2021 at 7:04 PM CEST

A hailstorm, choppy rivers, a road cut by water, the elements simply prevented Egan bernal win the queen stage of the 2019 Tour, which was to end at the famous alpine resort of Tignes.

He was neutralized while he launched himself, alone, by the descent of the Iseran. There he had attacked Julian Alaphilippe, on the last day that the French runner wore the leader’s jersey that year. But until yesterday Bernal I had never won a stage in a ‘big’ race. And he did it at the Giro, with the added prize of the ‘pink jersey’. In 2019 the stage did not end because of the universal flood. However, the Tour judges took times at the top of the Iseran, where Bernal passed in first position. There he won the Tour. There he became the first Colombian willing to arrive in a yellow dress on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

In the French capital then, the dream that Colombia had been pursuing since the 80s of the last century fulfilled, which it could not achieve first with Lucho Herrera Y Fabio Parra and in contemporary times with Nairo Quintana Y Rigo Uran.

Now he has proposed to win the Giro, to be the second Colombian, after Quintana, who gets the ‘pink jersey’. And for this he has sensational gregarious like the Italian Gianni moscon, the same one that marked the terrain and prepared the attack on the land of Abruzzo, in a spectacular arrival, especially because of the lack of asphalt, between stones and dirt.

But, while the television cameras focused on the attack by Bernalat a very short distance, steady, powerful, and focused, he was Marc Soler; again among the best, in the group of Remco Evenepoel to continue staying very alive in the general classification, which the Catalan, until now, had not achieved neither in the Tour nor in the Vuelta, although it is true that in both races he signed up to help the Movistar leaders. He is the first Spaniard in the general classification (12th at the moment), waiting for stages where he can move more easily like the one on Wednesday, again with land in sight, over the magnificent landscapes of Tuscany.