Bernal remains alone in the Giro

05/24/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

Egan BernHe has been left alone in this Giro; alone in the face of danger & mldr; Only he can lose an Italian round that he has in the pocket of his ‘pink jersey’ after the extraordinary display he has given today in the Dolomites cut out by bad weather. But, surely, if the original script had been kept, the stage would have had the same result or even with greater differences in favor of the Colombian cyclist from Ineos.

Since the race started from Turin, and except for the initial lapse with the art of the time trial that he draws awkwardly, Bernal he’s doing whatever he wants in this Giro. He attacks when he wants and in the way he wants because in addition to being the strongest everyone, for one reason or another, they leave him the road to Milan as if it were a free highway on which no cars circulate.

Some, unfortunately, like Mikel Landa, because they have an accident and go to the hospital. Others like Simon Yates, second overall from Zoncolan and until today, because it was only the flower of a day to lose 2.37 minutes in Cortina d’Ampezzo. And, above all, because who was called to be his great rival, Remco Evenepoel, He is already more out than in this Giro by giving up 24 minutes today and descending from seventh to 19 th overall.

The organization wanted to cut short the great stage through the Dolomites. Surely in the days of the cycling epic, when icy mountain passes in short sleeves were lowered and the slopes of the Tour were faced in a torrid July with wool ‘jerseys’, the riders would have circulated through Marmolada and Passo Pordoi (two myths in the cycling history of Italy). And although today Louison bobet, Charly gaul Y Luis Ocana They will have twisted with anger, times have changed and if it is cold the stages are cut, although surely the result would not have varied much in a day with the ‘pink jersey’ on the attack and all the rivals of Bernal reaching the goal one by one, to show that 153 kilometers, like it or not, do as much or more damage than the 212 programmed.

And it was almost appreciated, in a cycling that focuses the attacks on the hurdles area of ​​the mountain stages, that Bernal undertook the offensive five kilometers from the top of Passo Giau, the only ‘monument’ saved in a dog day, although the Colombian ran so lonely that he was not even seen on TV due to the impossibility of air links being able to fly between mountains without visibility.

Bernal has attacked when he has realized that only Hugh carthy, now third overall, was staying in a group of six cyclists chasing after Antonio Pedrero placeholder image, that he could do nothing when he was captured and overtaken by the ‘pink jersey’.

From there, Bernal He only worried about not falling into the descent and winning alone to leave the Giro within reach. Who will attack him in the three high goals left in the Italian round book? Who? ¿Damiano Caruso, now second overall, but who joined the Giro as an assistant Landa?

The Italian cyclist will be super happy to keep such an honorable position and more aware that he is not harassed from behind, for example a resurrected Romain bardet (now seventh, 2.28 minutes from his square), than to attempt a suicide offensive against Bardet, something like if a clumsy footballer wanted to dribble the best star of the ball.

Bernal, the same one who, before crossing the finish line, took off his raincoat so that everyone could see his ‘pink jersey’ and appear in the photos with the leader’s uniform, he only has to fear himself because in the Giro even if you are leading the shock can arise anytime. And if not ask Steven Kruijswijk, which crashed into a block of ice on the descent of the Agnello when the Giro 2016 was tied up. That edition of the Italian round was not won Vincenzo NibaliInstead, it was lost by the Dutch rider due to his accident on a downhill.