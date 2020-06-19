Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal. . / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / Archive

(Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda /)

Sports writing, Jun 19 . .- The Colombian Egan Bernal (Zipaquirá, 23 years old), winner of the 2019 Tour de France, will return to Europe on July 19 to participate in the Ruta de Occitania, Tour de l’Ain and Criterium of the Dauphiné in August before starting the Tour de France in Nice as leader of the Ineos on August 29.

The defender of the Tour title, in Colombia since March to pass the confinement due to the coronavirus, received permission from the authorities of his hometown, Zipaquirá, to train outdoors since the end of April.

Although Colombia has suspended commercial flights until the end of August, professional cyclists from that country have a special permit from the Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Cycling Federation to fly to Europe for the planned season,

The Colombian federation hopes to secure a charter flight to take the Tour de France cyclists by July 19.

Bernal has not competed since the Tour de Colombia in mid-February and includes 12 days of competition before the Tour in his planning. According to Cyclingnews, the Colombian star will focus on Andorra before moving to Monaco.

The resumption of the Bernal season will start on the Ruta de Occitania between August 1 and 4, then it will do the Tour de l’Ain (August 7 and 9) and will end at the Dauphiné Criterium (August 12-16) ) before the Tour.