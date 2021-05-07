Bernal, Evenepoel, Landa and Yates seek glory

05/07/2021 at 3:46 PM CEST

This Saturday the 104th edition of the Giro d’Italia begins in Turin. The first of the big three of world cycling hosts a luxury participation with Spanish options of triumph. Not surprisingly, the last great round in stages for national cycling was won in this same scenario by Alberto Contador in 2015. Since then a drought began that is one of the longest in history for our interests, although Mikel Landa seems to be ready to face his destiny.

At 31, Murguía’s is facing his great opportunity in a career that has traditionally been very good for him and that admits surprises as we saw last season in a heads-up between two second-row favorites like Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley. Landa finished third in 2015 and fourth in 2019, usually being one of the strongest men in the high mountains. His problem always came from time trials that this year are not as long or decisive as in previous editions. The podium of the leader of Bahrain-Victorius is a good opportunity to 3.60 and his final victory is a forbidden fruit trading at 15.00.

Landa has a positive factor and it is his reliability compared to his rivals. That’s why he’s the one with the lowest odds for finishing in a career top-10. The Alava knows that, despite his name, rivals such as Egan Bernal -with back pain for a year-, Remco Evenepoel -who reappears after breaking his hip nine months ago- or even Simon Yates -always go to pieces in the third week – they are competitors who do not receive a triple A for reliability. That they fail, as happened with other favorites last year, is undoubtedly the great option of a Landa that will have ground to make differences with stages of 6,000 meters of unevenness and even the reunion with the terrible Zoncolan.

The big favorite for the final victory was an Egan Bernal who still does not give a feeling of reliability in the big rounds. After not finishing the Tour de France in 2020 leaving Ineos sold out due to his back problems, this 2021 he has been relegated to the Giro where he must show that he can once again be the headliner of the team with the largest budget in the peloton. At 24 years old, the Colombian has to prove many things against rivals hypothetically inferior to his version of 2019. His triumph is listed at 4.33 having fluctuated that quota towards Simon Yates, who is now the top seed to win at 3.75. It must be made clear that the Briton was very close to winning the 2018 edition, but he exploded in the third week and that is perhaps his most common narrative in the grand tours. Two spectacular weeks and collapse in the third.

The great unknown belongs to a Remco Evenepoel who has many handicaps against him, starting because it is his first race in nine months after a terrible fall at the Giro de Lombardia that fractured his hip. The Belgian makes his debut in a great round assuring that he does not come to win and that he comes to work for his teammate Joao Almeida, although all that may change as the race and his feelings progress. The Deceuninck broker trades at 5.00.

Finally we cannot ignore an old fox like Vincenzo Nibali in the general classification. The ‘Shark of Messina’, at 36, will want to show that his class can make a difference in a race where he has won twice and has been on the podium in four more. Some numbers that show great regularity and thinking in key podium is paid to be at 12.00, as long as he gets his third win he is 51.00.

In other classifications we see that Peter Sagan is the highest candidate to take the classification from regularity to quota 1.67. The Slovakian is looking for a new team after the owner of the Bora put him on the market and this Giro is a good litmus test of his aspiration to participate this season in the big three. In the mountains, everything is much more open with Giulio Ciccone seeking to revalidate his title from previous editions 6.50 with the runners of the general classification and the always combative Thomas De Gent to 12.00 as his main rivals for the crown. A Giro d’Italia begins that always gives us surprises and spectacle and in this edition it will be no less.