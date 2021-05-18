Bernal enters his territory in the Giro d’Italia 2021

05/18/2021 at 9:39 AM CEST

Egan bernal He enters a key week to defend the ‘pink jersey’ that he conquered on Sunday in the land of Abruzzo. The Apennines are already history, a step that has served for the Colombian cyclist to mark the terrain and discover his rivals, mainly to Remco Evenepoel, in what is expected to be the great duel of this Giro.

The leader of the Italian round has as of this Wednesday enough territory to begin to plot victory, having what he likes the most, mountains to bless with his bike and demonstrate what he already made clear in the 2019 Tour, which he won : he is perhaps the best climber on the planet, although he is not a complete runner, the one who stands out not only in the ascents but also in the time trials, as the absentees have already shown Primoz Roglic Y Tadej Pocagar.

Bernal From this Wednesday he faces more mountains than adverse time trial kilometers, only thirty, on the last day of the race, Sunday May 30, in Milan. And, although the great differences tend to become less under the tyranny of the chronometer than with the spectacle of the mountain, with an income of more than one minute it would have enough to counter Evenepoel, more along the lines of Roglic Y Pogacar, and therefore brilliant in any cycling territory. Bernal also runs protected by the best team in the Giro.

Style points: 💯 That #Giro pink jersey just hits different 😮 pic.twitter.com/2YqqkhsK5c – INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 17, 2021

An Ineos, who despite losing the Russian Pavel Sivakov due to a fall, he is prepared to mark the ground (as Gianni Moscon did in Abruzzo), propel him on the flat (as Filippo Gana did in Monday’s bonus sprint), assist him on the mountain, with Daniel Martínez at the head, and with off-road helpers such as the Ecuadorian runner Jhonatan Narváez and from the Biscayan Jonathan Castroviejo. And under these circumstances the feast of the Giro begins today with contact with the white land, the ‘sterrato’, of Tuscany, common territories of the Strada Bianche, the classic that has risen the most in recent years, which is already called as ‘The Hell of the South’, and where this 2020 Bernal was third behind Mathieu van der Poel Y Julian Alaphilippe.

And after a half-mountain day and a sprint in Verona, the worst and toughest finish of those arranged in this Giro appears, which may be the queen day of this Italian round, with the ascent to the impressive Zoncolan. But before the rest day next Tuesday, the great appointment for the Dolomites appears (next Monday), after a rather flat trip through Slovenia, with the transit through the Passos Ferraia, Pordoi and Guiau, myths of the Giro, although the organizers have preferred to place the finish line downhill, in the famous Cortina d’Ampezzo ski resort.

It will be in all these areas where he must defend himself, who knows whether to attack, Evenepoel, with the worst team – in fact it only counts in the decisive phase of the stages with the Portuguese Joâo Almeida– and with the uncertainty of his inexperience in big laps, something that was not an obstacle, in a similar situation, to Pogacar. Behind them doubts grow even more, among cyclists headed by Alexsandr Vlasov (26 years just turned), who have not delivered but who have been leaving seconds, as has also been the case of Marc Soler, on slopes less doubts than those that come from now and that, supposedly, are going as ring on the finger to the ‘pink jersey’.