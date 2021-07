“Egan Bernal on Monday dedicated a heartfelt farewell to Julián Esteban Gómez, a 13-year-old boy who died on Sunday after being hit by a truck while training on a highway in the Colombian town of Zipaquirá, where the winner of the last Giro was born. “Wheel very high, Julián ” was read in an emotional video published by the Colombian athlete on his social networks. “