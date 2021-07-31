Bernabé Zapata, to a new Challenger final after a huge comeback

I was not having Bernabé Zapata his best day in Poznan. The Spanish player, who played his semifinal match against the Kazakh Dmitry popko, fell 1-6 and 1-4 giving an absolutely unrecognizable face, very far from the tennis player who had reaped victories at ATP level in recent months. However, a couple of crossed rights rekindled Berni’s fire, which step by step grew in the duel and ended up achieving a almost miraculous victory (1-6, 7-5, 7-5). Its growth has no limits: with this it already accumulates three Challenger finals This year, it is in its best historical classification (# 116 in the world) and with a title in Poland it would enter the top-110 for the first time in his career.