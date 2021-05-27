Bernabe Zapata Miralles manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Marc Polmans

05/27/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spanish, number 128 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4 and 6-0 in one hour and twenty-five minutes to Marc polmans, Australian tennis player, number 149 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The match data show that Zapata Miralles managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved 64% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 57% of the service points. As for the Australian player, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 57%, no double faults and 37% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.