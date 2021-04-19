Bernabé Zapata makes his debut at Godó with victory

The cry of Bernabé Zapata it spread through the RCT Barcelona-1899 like a flash of lightning. The Valencian, 24 years old and 147 in the world, released all the tension of an even and transcendent match for him.

After having passed the qualifying phase over the weekend, it debuted with victory in the big picture at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. Defeated the russian Andrey Kuznetsov, also ‘qualy’, by 6-7 (4), 7-5 and 6-1.

It is his second ATP Tour win of the season, the third of his career in nine games. You will have the opportunity to face one of the relevant tennis players, for experience and quality, the Italian Fabio Fognini, ninth seeded.