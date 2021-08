Bernabé Zapata culminated a perfect week in the Poznan Challenger, after taking the final before Jiri lehecka in straight sets6-3 and 6-2). Being very dominant with his service and being very successful with the rest, the Valencian did not have to suffer too much against the Czech to end up lifting the trophy on Polish soil. With this great triumph, Zapata achieves the best ranking of his career (110º), and thus approaches the beautiful goal of entering the top-100.