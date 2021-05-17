Bernab Zapata wins in Heilbronn and lvaro Lpez in Valldoreix in Challenger week – ITF

The Valencian Bernab Zapata has been the main protagonist of the ITF and Challenger week for Spanish tennis by conquering, in the category 100 Challenger tournament of Heilbronn, his second category title, after Cordenons in 2020 (also category 100). I beat Colombian Daniel Elahi in the final Gallon by 6-3 and 6-4

With his degree in Germany, Zapata se premieres among the 130 best ATPs, ascending to position 126. The tennis player is straddling the ATP circuit (nine tournaments this 2021) and the Challenger circuit (five).

The second outstanding result in the Challenger circuit is found in the category 80 tournament of Zagreb (Croatia) with Pedro’s quarterfinals Martnez.

On the ITF women’s circuit, the $ 60k tournament La Bisbal (Gerona) has had as its most prominent Spanish representation Marina Bassols with quarterfinals and Bassols herself and Marta Custic reaching the doubles semifinals.

On the ITF men’s circuit, in the $ 15k tournament Valldoreix (Barcelona), lvaro Lopez San Martin has won his second consecutive title – beating in the final 2-6, 6-1 and 6-4) the Uruguayan Martn caves– after conquering, two weeks ago, the 15k of Gran Canaria. In Valldoreix, the Catalan tennis player has won the title cStarting from the previous one. Eight wins, giving up three sets, to win his eighth individual title. López accumulates 13 victories in a row (10 in final draws) and 16 in the last 17 games. He has not lost for a month. In doubles, he reached the semifinals.

In the same Valldoreix tournament, Lex Mart has reached the quarterfinals

This next week there are seven ITF women’s tournaments: two 25k in Platja d’Aro (Gerona) and Pelham (USA) and five 15k in Sibenik (Croatia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Heraklion (Greece), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

On the ITF men’s circuit, nine stages: three 25k in Jablonec nad Nisou (Czech Republic), Vic (Barcelona) and Pensacola (USA). In addition, six 15k in Brcko (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Sibenik (Croatia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Heraklion (Greece), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

Finally, the circuit Challenger travels to Portugal (Oreias III, category 125) and Italy (Biella VI, category 50)