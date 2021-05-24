Bermúdez reports ready for his world title duel

On Friday he faces the undefeated Venezuelan Cañizales

Mexican boxer Esteban Bermúdez (13-3-2, 9 KOs) reported ready for his fight on Friday at the Fit Center gym, where he will try to win the WBA light flyweight world championship from undefeated Venezuelan Carlos Canizales.

Under strict physical preparation under the tutelage of coach Aarón Tapia and his physical trainer Luis Jorge Ortiz, Esteban has already defined the strategy to deliver his first defeat to the South American boxer.

“Cañizales is a great fighter. His 22-0-1 record, 17 KOs, says so. He has a strong punch, but we have been training to win the world title. The fight will be complicated, very difficult, but we have the confidence to win ”, he commented.

Bermúdez said that fighting at home will not be an advantage.

“Above the ring will only be him and me, no one else. The only advantage, if it can be said, is fighting in my country, but there is no more. The great physical preparation we have done will be seen on the day of the fight ”.

The 25-year-old boxer also said that he hopes to leave a pleasant image and that his boxing will reach him to win the belt.

“It is the most important fight so far. The rival is difficult, undefeated, he is world champion for a reason, but we are going to show that we have elements to win the championship and hopefully it will happen. I dedicate the fight to my wife, to my friends and to the La Arena gym where I train ”, he concluded.

Bermúdez (in the center) together with his attorney Aarón González; his coach Aarón Tapia and his physical trainer Luis Jorge Ortiz, at the La Arena gym.

Bermúdez has had an intense preparation for his universal title duel.

The goal of the Mexican boxer is to become champion next Friday against the undefeated Cañizales.