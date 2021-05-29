Bermúdez gave the surprise by beating Cañizales before the limit

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

In an evening that was held in Mexico last morning, we witnessed one of the surprises of the year. Carlos Canizales (22-1-1, 17 KO), unbeaten until yesterday and a long-time holder of the WBA “regular” light fly title, fell with a crash to the local fighter, Esteban Bermúdez (14-3-2, 10 KO), towards the middle of the regulation twelve rounds.

It was a return fight by the former Venezuelan champion, where Cañizales simply wanted to remove the rust from a long time without activity, but it ended in a sports tragedy for his interests. That lack of action took its toll at the start of the fight, showing himself the best and most active Mexican. As the rounds progressed, Cañizales was picking up tone and improving, beginning to find that boxing with good defense and accumulating punishment on the opponent at the same time.

The sixth round saw how Bermúdez hunted the lower area of ​​Cañizales’ face with a right hand, sending him to the canvas with a crash. After getting up visibly damaged, in the following exchange the hostilities ended after the South American went back to the ground, losing his unbeaten condition without the referee having to count again.

Surprising end in a year of many shocking results, as the long periods out of the ring are taking its toll on a multitude of boxers; We do not believe by chance that Mexican fighters, always brave and looking for the short distance and all or nothing, are the ones who are starring in most of these fights with an unexpected end.