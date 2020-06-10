Silvio Berlusconi, now president of the recently promoted Monza to the Italian Serie B, tries to recruit two old stars for his squad that he had during his long period as owner of AC Milan, the Brazilian Kaka and the swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Three years after selling AC Milan, Silvio Berlusconi dreams of greening laurels in the world of football. The Italian businessman became president of the Monza in 2018 and has already managed to place him in the silver category for the 2020/21 season, Series B.

Now in front of the Monza, a city located 18 kilometers north of Milan and less than ten kilometers from Arcore, where Berlusconi has lived for several years, the ‘Lawyer’ explained in ‘Telelombardía’ that he wants to be ambitious in the transfer market and that they will try again the hiring of these two veteran stars despite the fact that at first it was not successful in this regard.

The former Italian prime minister assured about Ibrahimovic and Kaka: “These were our real goals and, for extra-sport reasons, we had to give up,” he said. Berlusconi. “But you should never say never… “.

The future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has an optional year at AC Milan, is unclear. As to Kaka hasn’t played since 2017, although he has never announced his retirement.

Berlusconi commented on Monza’s promotion to Series B: “I received the news of the promotion with joy”, to add: “The credit goes to the guys on the pitch, the coach, all the staff and especially Adriano Galliani (his former right arm at AC Milan, who is now the club’s managing director), who has always been very active and present. But it’s also my meritI have always talked to the players, doing what I did in Milan. “

They asked him if the objective of the next campaign is the promotion to Serie A. “Maybe, but we don’t have to say that. We are preparing to play a good Serie B championship, we are thinking of 4 or 5 reinforcements, so we’ll see. But I am very optimistic that we can also win the Serie B championship. “

He also commented on the possibility of a duel between Monza and AC Milan. “My heart beats half for Milan and Monza and I think it will be like that if that game were to happen.” Berlusconi He was president of Milan for 31 years, between 1986 and 2017.

With the former prime minister in charge, the Lombard entity added 29 great trophies, including eight Scudetto of Italian champion and five Champions, and also achieved a social, political and economic projection that led him to become the Prime Minister of Italy.