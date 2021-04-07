Berlusconi is again admitted to the hospital for the second time in less than a month at the age of 84

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a Milan hospital since Tuesday, the second admission of the Forza Italia leader in less than a month and that It precedes the sentence that will arrive on Thursday for the alleged purchase of witnesses.

Berlusconi, 84, was already in the San Rafael hospital in Milan in March, to which he returned on Tuesday by helicopter, after spending Easter with his daughter in French Provence. According to sources in his party, the doctors recommended his admission to perform some tests, reports the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’.

Berlusconi’s health has been a recurring subject of speculation over the past year, especially after he contracted the coronavirus and himself recognized that he had been seriously ill. Forza Italia, however, does not show signs of looking for a successor for now.

On Thursday, a court in Siena will pass judgment in the trial known as ‘Ruby ter’, where they are analyzed possible crimes of judicial corruption derived from the parties organized by the former prime minister. Berlusconi has been accused of paying young women who came to his parties to be silent.