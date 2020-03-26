Berlin clubs challenge coronavirus and keep pace online | AP

Through a live broadcast of the “United We Stream” project carried out last week, the clubs nocturnal Germany aim to challenge the coronavirus without the pandemic stopping the activity of DJs, musicians and artists.

The clubs nightclubs in the German capital have been closed since March 13 as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

However, in response some of them decided to launch this proposal to continue offering a little distraction at least through the tools provided by the internet.

The first broadcast was made from the Watergate Stadium, a nightclub located in a former office building along the Spree River in the Kreuzberg municipal district.

Saying Program It intends to be repeated daily from different clubs between 7 pm and midnight (6pm to 11pm GMT).

One of the Internet users found the transmission on Facebook, it is Stephan Langer, who lives in the state of Brandenburg, who sees and listens to it almost every night.

The transmission free is a lifeline for him and others dealing with quarantine and prohibition to almost all social gatherings.

Music “always makes me happy, so now I’m always in a good mood at home,” he said. “I can close my eyes and dance and feel free.

Another advantage that Langer He points out that “the clubs have changed. I have to go to some clubs where I’ve never really been. And I can listen to new DJs,” he said.

Transmissions with Cause

Anyone can connect for free, they point out, but the group that represents the clubs that started the project, Clubcomission It also seeks donations to support both clubs and musicians.

For now, of course, all the clubs are closed, ”said Lutz Leichsenring, spokesman for Clubcomission. “There are no clubs that make money that way. The objective of this platform is to cover the most necessary costs to avoid insolvencies ”.

Apparently, it has had a very good response from the people who have transmissions since they have shown willingness to have contributed financially.

After the first weekend of streaming, produced by the television channels ARTE and RBB, more than 270,000 euros ($ 292,000).

