Berkshire Hathaway VP Says Bitcoin Is Disgusting

Berkshire Hathaway Vice President Charlie Munger did not suppress his dislike of Bitcoin at the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

As reported by CNBC, the billionaire investor said he hated the success of Bitcoin, in response to a question and answer session on digital currencies in general.

“Of course I hate the success of bitcoin,” said Munger, 97. “He doesn’t like a coin that is so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and whatnot, nor do I like just spending his extra billions of billions of dollars on someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air.”

Amid the ongoing bull run experienced by the crypto sector, critics of the Bitcoin digital currency are few, with views wholly contrary to those of Bitcoin advocates. While Munger labels Bitcoin as a tool for malicious workers, Bitcoin evangelists like Michael Saylor see it as an idea whose time has come.

While most proponents of Bitcoin praise it as one of the most ingenious inventions of the 21st century, Munger thinks otherwise.

“I think I should say modestly that the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization,” he said.

At the same shareholders meeting, Warren Buffet, the “Sage of Omaha” noted that he did not want to comment directly on Bitcoin for the sake of people who have long been in the cryptocurrency. However, Buffet has not been a proven fan of digital currency or any cryptocurrency in general. According to him, cryptocurrencies are worthless and he noted that he will not invest in any of them.

However, the growth of Bitcoin over the past 6 months has indicated the growing interest in the digital currency. The growth of the cryptocurrency industry has been overwhelming, with the total market capitalization topping $ 2 trillion. The rally has cut through every sector of the industry, from decentralized finance to token swapping and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.

Image Source: Shutterstock