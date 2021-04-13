Berkeley, with everything against the Climate Change Act

Berkeley: your mine project is in jeopardy over new green law

Berkeley Energia is already on slippery ground. With the approval by Congress of the Climate Change law, which is now moving to the Senate to find its final procedure. A new regulation that has been studied since 2020 by special procedure and that has been approved by the Ecological Transition commission without the need to go to the Plenary. One of those 700 approved amendments, which will now be debated in the Upper House, is against the one the Australian mining company is against because it endangers its open-pit uranium mine project in Retortillo, Salamanca.

In a note sent to the CNMV, the National Securities Market Commission, Berkeley considers that the battle is still not lost regarding the law on the amendment relating to the investigation and exploitation of radioactive minerals that may or may not be finally included in the final text, the approval of the Senate.

As if it were, The company claims that any Berkeley position on any adverse changes that may be included in the text is clear: the prohibition of economic activities in Spain, without justified reasons, says the company, is contrary to the Spanish Constitution and the legal rights recognized by other international instruments. In this regard, it refers to the consolidated rights for the investigation and exploitation of its mining projects, licensed and extendable for 30 years for the Salamanca mine.

And it highlights that a retroactive amendment that expropriates these rights is not acceptable. It also affirms that with all the permits granted, about 120 and the favorable national and international reports, the only pending approval of the Construction Authorization for the uranium plant as a radioactive facility in order to begin work in Salamanca.

In its quotation graph we see how the stock continues to lose positions, up to 3.9% in the last month, which minimizes its annual advances, which nevertheless still remain in double digits for the stock, despite the fact that the situation it does not seem to be the most suitable. So far this year Berkeley energy is up 10.85%.

To this is added the appearance yesterday afternoon in Congress requested by the parties that oppose the construction of the mine of the president of the Nuclear Safety Council, in the Ecological Transition commission, before the letters received in the Berkeley organisms urging the CSN , to authorize your mining project.

Some voices had suggested, before the presence in the Lower House of Josep María Serena, that they were pressures and threats for the Retortillo mine to continue. In fact, the president of the CSN has described these five letters sent as improper insinuations. Letters, which in his words, questioned his independence and credibility, which is beyond any doubt.

Regarding its premium indicators, those of Investment Strategies, Berkeley Energía reaches, downward and in consolidation mode, a total score of 6.5 points compared to the possible 10. With a mixed trend, long-term bullish and medium-term bearish for the value. The overall moment, both slow and fast, is positive. Meanwhile, the volume of business is decreasing in the medium term, but increasing in the long term and the volatility of the value is also increasing in the long term and decreasing in the medium term for Berkeley.

