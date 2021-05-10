Berkeley: the uranium mine, increasingly complicated

Berkeley continues to hold its swords high, both on account of its activity in Retortillo, Salamanca, the town chosen to open the largest open pit uranium mine in Europe. And he does not lose hope despite the open fronts on all sides.

The first is the processing in the Courts of the Climate Change Law. The company considers that the new regulations, already approved in the Lower House, it will not affect the Salamanca mine for its start-up. This is how the company has been advancing it on numerous occasions. Berkeley alleges that it is the holder of the legal, valid and consolidated rights for the investigation and also for the exploitation of its mining projects, including a 30-year mining license, extendable for another 30 years, for the uranium mine in Retortillo. And it stresses that any retroactive measure that expropriates Berkeley’s legal rights would be unacceptable.

For now, after passing through Congress, it seems that the law endorses what the company says, that will not affect the mine processing process, despite the fact that neither Psoe nor Podemos, the two parties in the Government, like the project. But it is true that the law includes an amendment stating that no new applications for exploitation or their extensions will be accepted, which could jeopardize many of their current permits for issues adjacent to the mine. And it also restricts the concession period to 14 years, compared to the 60 with an extension included that the mining company claims.

At the moment, its prices continue to reflect its divergences and the decline in value is manifested, which has even entered the year in slightly negative territory. Berkeley yields 13.28% in the market in the last month, after declines in 14 of the last 20 sessions listed. So far this year their losses are close to 4%.

The premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies highlight that Berkeley reaches a total score of 5.5 out of 10. In consolidation mode, the value moves with an upward trend in the long term but down in the medium term, the total moment is also mixed, slow positive and fast negative and long-term volume is increasing in the long term, but decreasing in the medium term. Finally, volatility is also mixed: long-term increasing and medium-term decreasing for the value.

But all this is more complicated than expected. Because the government expected that the Senate process for the Climate Change Law would be simple, but it does not seem so. A Citizens amendment ensures that the regulations are not retroactive. Specifically in the literality of article 20.4 in the changes of this phrase “validity of administrative acts that had been issued under the previous regulations” for “acts that are issued”.

And also see what happens with the report of the Nuclear Safety Council that continues to be delayed, while the body alleges that the information sent by the company is deficient, after a negative appearance, for the Australian company of the President of the CSN speaking of the unfavorable letters received by the organization that pressured, he said, the CSN to give its approval to the opening of the mine.

