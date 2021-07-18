Berkeley plummets 61% on the stock market after the CSN knocks down its uranium mine in Retortillo

Related news

Berkeley Energy has continued with its collapse on the stock market and has dropped almost 11% on the day, thus accumulating a fall of 61.2% in two days, dragged by the unfavorable report from the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) to its uranium mine project in the Salamanca municipality of Retortillo.

The titles of the Australian company, which yesterday after knowing the decision fell more than 56% in the Stock Market, registered this Tuesday a decrease of 10.85%, being again the most punished value in the Spanish market, to fall to 0, 1515 euros.

The CSN’s unfavorable report reveals the future of the Retortillo uranium mine project, since the opinion of the body is binding.

However, the Australian company announced that will “firmly defend its position” and it will “immediately” consider the different legal options available to it after this setback.

Berkeley Energía claimed to be “extremely disappointed” with the CSN’s decision and “energetically” rejected its evaluation, since it considers that all the documentation it has presented has been prepared following the advice of independent organizations, “nationally and internationally recognized, expert advisors and consultants in their field.”

Specifically, the result of the CSN vote was four votes in favor of the Proposal for a Technical Opinion prepared by the Technical Directorate for Radiological Protection and one against, corresponding to the counselor Javier Dies.

The technical opinion will be sent to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and the reason for the decision adopted is based on the low “reliability” and the “high uncertainties” of the safety analysis of the radioactive facility in geotechnical and hydrogeological aspects, on which the verification of the adequate behavior of various parameters of the project depends.