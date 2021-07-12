Berkeley falls 12.35% in the stock market after the unfavorable report for the Retortillo plant

. videos

Without doctors or drugs, health is a luxury in Lebanon

Burj al Barajne (Lebanon), Jul 12 . .- Nadin Ali al Jaiat waits his turn at a clinic in the Burj al Barajne refugee camp, on the outskirts of Beirut, to receive free medical care amid the shortage that It has led pharmacies across the country to go on strike as authorities are accused of defaulting on suppliers. She is one of several dozen women who crowd the waiting rooms of this Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reproductive health clinic, with up to three times more requests from patients due to the serious crisis that has also caused hospitals run out of electricity. “My son needs medicine just like my husband, but I can’t find anything in pharmacies and I haven’t got my son’s medicine for about two months,” this Syrian refugee mother of a boy with a mental disability and difficulties lamented to Efe. Learning. Without the calming effects of the prescribed medication, the young man has begun to appear “upset and nervous.” Nadin, her husband, and their five children are crammed into four moldy walls, whose rent and bills account for almost all of the monthly aid they receive from the UN as refugees, about $ 20 at the current exchange rate for the Lebanese pound in the black market. Since their arrival in Lebanon nine years ago, the life of this family has never been easy, but their situation has drastically worsened with the economic crisis that broke out in 2019, one of the worst in the history of the Mediterranean country, and the consequent loss of the 100% of the value of the local currency. MORE NEED AND LESS RESOURCES With more than half of the population living in poverty, the MSF clinic in Burj al Barajne receives about 150 requests from potential patients daily, compared to 50 before the crisis, its supervisor explains to Efe , Wafa Ali Shibet. Several NGO centers have seen the number of service applicants double since 2019: “The needs are increasing and our capacity is very limited,” warns the doctor in charge of prenatal, postnatal and family planning care. Shibet acknowledges that although the clinic has its own reserves brought in from outside by MSF, some medicines and medical supplies such as calcium for pregnant women must be obtained in local markets, where they have practically disappeared in recent weeks with the worsening of the crisis. As power cuts and lines at gas stations intensify, more and more medical personnel are migrating in search of a better life. This has been the case for many of the doctors at Rafic Hariri University Hospital, south of Beirut and an ally of the MSF clinic. “We have to make more efforts to find someone qualified and with good skills to treat our patients,” says the doctor. Low-risk deliveries are carried out in a clinic delivery room located next to this public hospital, which takes care of patients with diabetes, hypertension or a complicated obstetric history. NO LIGHT FOR HOSPITALS The director of Rafic Hariri, Firass Abiad, warned these days that centers like his are suffering “serious” power outages, a constant throughout the country due to the lack of fuel to run the electric generators . The MSF delivery room uses a hospital generator, but only for biomedical devices. “Electricity reaches our delivery room for three hours, so our staff is obliged to attend the deliveries of women in very hot conditions, without air conditioning,” Shibet explained. PRIVATE DOCTORS OUT OF REACH For another Burj al Barajne patient, Suad Ali al Jalaf, debts are piling up, she already owes four months’ rent and is surviving on United Nations food stamps. “Before the doctors were good as well as the standards of living, there was no shortage, but now I cannot go to the doctor. Before we went to private doctors, but when the crisis began we began to come here,” she explains to Efe, sitting in the clinic of MSF. This Syrian refugee has diabetes, as does one of her four children, asthma. Finding the drugs for both requires several visits to different pharmacies. MSF warns that as difficulties in accessing basic foods increase, diabetic patients face problems maintaining their blood sugar levels, another of the many effects of the prolonged crisis on the health of Lebanese people. Noemí Jabois .