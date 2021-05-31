Berkeley deflates and fails to maintain its progression

Berkeley deflates market while waiting for uranium mine

Berkeley Energia has never been a stranger to speculation, far from it. Moreover, throughout 2020, beyond the news and the steps towards the achievement of the mine with the authorizations, the value was always at the center of strong advances without any news to support them.

Even the Australian stock regulator, where the stock is also listed, required explanations from the company for some of these sudden increases, without the company being able to do so.

At the moment Everything points to the same thing happening on the 20th with a trading volume of more than 14 million shares, compared to just over a million traded on an average day of the month and a rise of 16.5% in a single session. Then it was time to collect benefits, up to six consecutive sessions, without us knowing if it will end or continue. Accumulated falls that exceed 9%.

The value returns to the levels of the middle of last April, after that, as we say, rebound in principle without known support and while experts consider that technical support does not bless a recovery in value either. From lows, it advances almost 30%, but it still has to go up 36% to 0.49 euros per share, its annual highs.

With everything, Berkeley is back at acceptable levels escaping from the support zone and gained 4.52% in the last month, recovering positions and minimizing losses in the market, up to 1.16%.

Berkeley Stock Market Analysis

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Berkeley reaches only two points out of ten possible, even improved, but remains in bearish mode. Among the best of the value, we highlight the long-term volume that is increasing and the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the amplitude range, which is decreasing in the medium and long term. In the most unfavorable part, the medium and long-term trend that is downward for the value, the total, slow and fast moment that is negative and the volume of business in the medium term, which is decreasing.

Berkeley premium analysis

For the rest, it could perhaps benefit from the good tone of another Australian mining company with interests in Spain, Highfield Resources, which endorses progress to secure its potash mine in Spain, as Espansión tells us. This is the Mina Muga project, through its subsidiary Geoalcali to exploit the subsoil of the Sangüesa and Javier area in Navarra and in Undúes de Lerda and Urriés in Zaragoza. It is about excavating the largest underground mine in Spain.

And Berkeley, remember that it continues to vindicate its interests after the Climate Change law and awaiting the decision of the final concession from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, with the approval of the Nuclear Safety Council. The Australian company confirms that there is nothing in the new regulations that prevents the construction of the open pit mine to extract uranium in Salamanca.

The new law says that new concessions for the exploitation of radioactive materials will not be admitted and that the concessions that already exist will continue to be processed normally, to which Berkeley welcomes in the future.

