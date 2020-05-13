The former player Giuseppe Bergomi, who was captain of Inter Milan and world champion with Italy in Spain in 1982, assured on Tuesday that he suffered from the coronavirus shortly after having been, as a television commentator, in the Champions League match on February 26 between Naples and Barcelona.

05/12/2020 at 18:40

CEST

EFE

“I was stupid. On February 26 I was at Naples-Barcelona, ​​then I went to Perugia to discuss the match with Benevento. I think I underestimated the risks of the coronavirus. I was too close to people, “admitted Bergomi in a live on Instagram.

“At the beginning of March I was sick, I had smell and back problems, but nothing in my lungs. Now i have antibodies, although they explained to me that they do not protect one hundred percent because the virus changes, “continued the former defense, 56 years old.

Bergomi, who was world champion with 18 years in the 1982 World Cup in Spain and who won a league title (1989) and three UEFA Cups (1991, 1994 and 1998) with Inter, acknowledged that had strong symptoms early in the illness.

“I was not afraid, but I was always cold, I thought it was just a flu, instead I did the serological test and gave positive. I did not feel well, I always had pain. I was bad about 20-25 days, then the pain went away and now I’m fine. Today I went back to running, “he said.

Bergomi is the second player by number of games played with Inter (757) behind Argentina’s Javier Zanetti, current vice-president of the Milanese club, who accumulated 858 between 1994 and 2014. Currently, Bergomi works as a television commentator on the private network ” Sky Sport “.

.