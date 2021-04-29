Bergessio shines with three goals but Atlético Nacional equalizes at the end

04/29/2021 at 3:11 AM CEST

EFE / Montevideo

The Argentine Gonzalo Bergessio signed a triplet but the National Uruguayan yielded an important advantage at home at the end to leave in 4-4 the match with Atlético Nacional on the second day of Group F of the Copa Libertadores. The Medellín team, with 4 points out of six possible, provisionally leads the zone while Nacional has one. The second date of the group will be closed this Thursday by Universidad Católica (0) and Argentinos Juniors (3).

Needing to add after falling on the first day, Alejandro Cappuccio’s pupils went on the attack from the beginning. Just a few moments had passed when Camilo Cándido crashed a ball against the left vertical and set off the alarm for the Colombian team. However, after eight minutes the Uruguayans were badly standing in the background and this was taken advantage of by Jarlan Barrera, who received a ball from Jefferson Duque and scored with a header.

At 12 minutes, the Argentine Gonzalo bergessio received his back inside the area and eliminated Yerson Mosquera from the play to come face to face with the goalkeeper and decree the 1-1 with a right-footed shot. Thus, the scorer celebrated the first goal scored by the tricolor wearing his new shirt that has the legend “Mística Copera” stamped on it and pays tribute to the 1971 Libertadores champions.

At 47 minutes, after the local was left with ten players for the expulsion of Guzmán Corujo, Atlético Nacional again took advantage when Andrés Felipe Andrade a great play built by Barrera and Yerson Candelo culminated in the area. But, before the players went to rest, the meeting gave one more emotion. At 49 minutes, the Argentine Leandro Fernandez He took advantage of a pass from Candido and scored the equalizer.

At the beginning of the second half, the Colombians tried to dominate taking advantage of the numerical superiority but the Uruguayans who struck again with their Argentine star. In the 51st minute, Bergessio received another magnificent qualification from Cándido and scored the third with a header. Thirteen minutes later, the striker hit a free kick taken by Fernández and made it 4-2 on the scoreboard.

Despite this, the visitors did not give up and turned to attack they got the tie. Renzo orihuela in own goal after 75 minutes and Barrier at 85 they scored for those led by Alexandre Guimaraes.

Now, the Colombians will have to focus their efforts on the local tournament where this weekend they will face La Equidad in the second leg of the quarterfinals, while the Uruguayans will try to lift their first trophy of the season against Montevideo Wanderers in the final of the Super Cup.