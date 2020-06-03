You think you could do a good job

The German has options to continue in Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of this 2020 season. At the moment, it is unknown if the German will continue in the premier class, if he will take a different course or if he will retire. Gerhard Berger, in view of this situation, has a proposal for the four-time champion.

Berger believes that if it depended on him, he would continue in Formula 1 for another season. However, he believes he has no attractive enough option to stay. That is why it encourages the German to seek a place in the DTM.

“He wants to drive in a superior team and there is only Mercedes as a possibility. But also, I am afraid, the seats are occupied. For him there is only the DTM left. Seriously, why not? He still drives at the highest level. He could compete with other great drivers with racing cars that he likes, “he said in statements to Sport Bild.

It should be noted that the category is not having a good time. After the announced departure of Audi for the end of 2020, only BMW remains in the DTM as a manufacturer for 2021. That is why its continuity is in danger.

On the other hand, Vettel has several available seats, although it would have to see if it enters the plans of those teams. One of them is Renault, who after Daniel Ricciardo’s departure are looking for a new teammate for Esteban Ocon. Although Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas sound strongly for that specific project, the possibility has not yet been ruled out.

For its part, Mercedes is with two drivers who end their contracts this 2020. There is a possibility that both will renew, that only one of them will do so, or even that the two will leave the team. In either of the last two scenarios, Vettel would have a chance, although George Russell starts off as a favorite because of his ties to those of Brackley.

With many chips still to move, the four-time champion will wait to decide which path he wants to take towards 2021. For the moment, he will have a new opportunity with Ferrari this season that will start on July 5 in Austria.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.