The Austrian considers it difficult to compete a full season

He is delighted with the idea that he can do it

Jenson Button left the Japanese Super GT last year with the intention of trying his luck in other categories. Gerhard Berger has confessed that the Brit has a certain interest in competing in the DTM.

The Austrian has revealed the conversations he had with Button after the participation of the Formula 1 world champion in the ‘Dream Race’ in Hockenheim. However, he does not think that he will be encouraged to be part of a full season for what that would imply in his personal life.

“I spoke to Jenson in Hockenheim. He told me that he would like to drive in the DTM. In the conversations we had afterwards, I felt that he would like to continue living in Los Angeles,” he said in statements to the American portal Motorsport.com.

It should be remembered that Button resides in the United States with his fiancé and his baby, who was born in the middle of last year and who has also had to undergo an operation recently for his hip dysplasia. Berger doesn’t think the Brit is willing to spend a full season in Europe for that reason. However, she admits that she would love it if she did.

“The DTM is tough and absolutely top level. To succeed, you have to live in Europe and you have to be in contact with the team every day. I don’t know if you are ready. I would love to see you in the DTM. I like it and I think about him a lot, but I think he is at a stage in his life where you develop other interests, “he explained to finish.

It should be remembered that one of the reasons that led Button to stop competing in Japan was precisely the fact that he had to be away from his family for so long. Although he expressed his intention to continue competing, he was not willing to do it that far from home.

“I don’t think my riding has changed, but being away from home is more difficult because I live in America and travel to each race and each test in Japan. There are many trips. I will spend more time at home. That has changed me, but I will still continue piloting. I’m a pilot and I can’t stop, “he said then.

