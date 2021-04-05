Bergantiños take the three points against Alondras (3-2)

04/04/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

The Bergantiños started with a 3-2 home win against Larks during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Sunday in the As Eiroas. With this result, the Carballés team is first with 51 points and the Cangués sixth with 37 points at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started face to face for the visiting team, who released the light with a goal from Jonas in minute 8, concluding the first period with the score of 0-1.

The second half began in an unbeatable way for the Cangue team, who increased their scoring account with respect to their opponent with a goal of Yahweh a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 49. But later the Carballés team approached the scoreboard, achieving 1-2 through a goal from Jorge Cano in minute 57. After a new play increased the score of the local team, putting the tables thanks to Yelco Alfaya in the 87th minute. Bergantiños, who managed to come back with a new goal from Jorge Cano, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, ending the confrontation with the result of 3-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Bergantiños gave entrance to Uzal and Duke by Anton and Martin Lamelas, Meanwhile he Larks gave entrance to Cacheda and Vilariño by Ivan perez and Firi.

The referee of the duel showed seven yellow cards. Of the two teams, Anton, You do not and Yelco Alfaya of the local team and Firi, Pablo Garcia, Jesus and Aitor Diaz The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Bergantiños he gets 51 points and the Larks with 37 points.

On the second day the Bergantiños will play against him Arosa at home, while the Larks will face the Somozas in his fiefdom.

Data sheetBergantiños:Brais, Vela, Aarón, Tuno, Iago López, Jorge Cano, Charly, Marcos Remeseiro, Yelco Alfaya, Antón (Uzal, min.61) and Martín Lamelas (Duque, min.68)Larks:Nucho, Pablo García, Manu, Yahvé, Luismi, Iván Pérez (Cacheda, min.46), Jonas, Jesús, Aitor Díaz, Brais Martinez and Firi (Vilariño, min.79)Stadium:As EiroasGoals:Jonas (0-1, min. 8), Yahvé (0-2, min. 49), Jorge Cano (1-2, min. 57), Yelco Alfaya (2-2, min. 87) and Jorge Cano (3 -2, min. 90)