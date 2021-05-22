Berg brings Chinese Maxus vans to Spain

DANIEL G. LIFONA

The sale begins with three models, two of them are 100% electric and the third, with a diesel engine.

A little over a year ago, the launch of the SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition, a Chinese motorhome with two floors, terrace and elevator that quickly became the talk of the caravan lovers around the world. Now we have learned that the Spanish distributor Berg Auto bring to Spain three Maxus vans, the same brand that manufactures the Chinese motorhome. Also the amazing Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition?

Berg Auto sources assure that at the moment it is not planned that the two-storey motorhome is incorporated into the Maxus range in Spain, although everything is possible if the market demands it. So far it is only available on the Chinese market.

What is confirmed is that marketing begins in June of the new range of vans of the Asian brand in our country, made up of two electric models (Maxus eDeliver 3 and eDeliver 9) and a diesel engine van (Maxus Deliver 9).

The first of the three models available from June is the Maxus eDeliver 3, a ‘zero emissions’ van powered by a 90 kW (122 hp) and 255 Nm electric motor with an electrical autonomy of between 210 and 342 kilometers in urban use WLTP. It is available with two battery options (35 or 53 kWh) and in two chassis lengths (Short or Long), so its load capacity varies between 4.8 cubic meters of the short version and 6.3 cubic meters of the long chassis version.

The eDeliver 3 price starts in 24,381 euros with promotional discounts and the brand’s contribution to the Moves III Plan included. With the grant of up to 9,000 from Moves III, the final price is 15,381 euros, with the 5 year or 100,000 km warranty included.

The largest wagon

The second electric model available in Spain as of June is the Maxus eDeliver 9, a larger van powered by a 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm electric motor with an electrical autonomy between 237 and 353 km (WLTP urban cycle). It is available with three battery sizes (52, 72 and 89 kWh) and on two wheelbases (L2H2 or L3H2), so the cargo space can be up to 9.7 or 11.0 cubic meters and the payload can reach up to 1,200 kg. Its price starts at 38,272 euros without the Moves III Plan subsidy, so the final price can go down to 29,272 euros.

The third model in the range is the Maxus Deliver 9, the combustion version of the eDeliver 9. It is a van animated by a 2.0 turbodisel engine direct injection with 163 hp power (120 kW) and 375 Nm of maximum torque. It offers three length options (L1H2, L2H2 and L3H2) and three heights, with front or rear wheel drive. In addition, it is available in both a van and a cab chassis and rear-wheel drive in two lengths. Its price starts at 20,738 euros of the L1H1 Comfort version.

The range of Maxus vans will be distributed in Spain by a 30 dealer network, as reported by Berg Auto, one of the leading car dealers in Europe and Latin America with a presence in 14 markets and with more than 29 brands in its catalog, including the Japanese Mitsubishi Y Subaru or the korean Ssangyong.

