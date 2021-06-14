Berenberg pushes up Telefónica shares

Related news

The change of recommendation that the Berenberg analysis house has carried out on Telefónica, passing it to keep acbuy is doing very well. So much so that the action has finally been able to take hold of 4 euros, thus marking a new annual maximum, at least in intraday format.

And I say at least in intraday format because Today at 2:30 p.m. younemos cita with two very important events that can generate a change of course, not only in Telefónica shares but also in the stock markets in general.

So, to the extent that we do not see two consecutive closings above 4 euros really we must not sing victory yet.

Moreover, we should be very careful to think that seeing closings already above 4 euros, the value is heading decidedly towards the pre-pandemic levels which are at 5,691 euros.

And is that we have a very important previous level which corresponds to the highs of June of last year, as we can see in the following graph that shows the evolution of prices since shortly before the arrival of the pandemic.

Evolution of Telefónica Eduardo Bolinches shares

The value turned sharply before 4,341 euros and therefore it is very likely that to close steadily above 4 euros now let’s go towards this resistance And once there comes another pickup, pickup of benefits.

After all, this is what he has been doing since the end of last October, thus leaving a clear pattern of moreximos and increasing lows. Moreover, while this scenario is true, the positive slope of the trend line (not shown in the graph) is very likely to reach 3.90 euros, so for the next profit collection after the shock with the resistance last June the value will go looking for it.

In this way, the pattern of increasing highs and lows that has already lasted for more than 7 months would not be broken and as long as it continues we will be able to speak of the 4.9 euro area as the next target from where it would suffer again. another correction for then finally, always with the pattern of increasing minimums intact, go for the testing of the maximums seen in the month of February 2020 prior to the arrival of the pandemic.