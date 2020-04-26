“I have no words to describe my grief.” Sigamary Diarra is in mourning. His mother died, died of the coronavirus. “May God open the doors of paradise to him. Mom I love you” wrote on Twitter the midfielder passed by Lorient and Ajaccio and who ended his career last year in Ligue 2 at Valenciennes. But the 36-year-old Malian did more than pay a strong and moving tribute to his mother. He also wanted to send a message to those who still do not respect the confinement rules.

“I have to convey the message of our dead”

“We can talk about the state but we are no better, when I see the number of people outside and jogging and walking. We have been told again, we are at war and indeed the enemy is invisible but killed (it , him, them, us, me, you, our elders) #RestezChezVous. The soldiers who wage this war are the doctors, nurses, nurses, garbage collectors, the police, the cashiers etc. ”

And Sigamary Diarra to add in a last Tweet: “I blame no one, it was his time, I am in pain but I have to transmit the message of our dead, let’s eradicate this scourge each in our own way, the our job is to respect confinement whatever the weather and the duration of confinement. ” Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce his extension Monday evening.