Berceo receives CD Tedeón on the ninth day

05/29/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Berceo and to Tedeon on The island.

The Berceo faces the match of the ninth day with optimism to channel a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Pradejon out of his field (1-3) and against him Calasancio as local (4-1). Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won in five of the eight games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division and accumulate a figure of 43 goals against 40 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the CD Tedeón he was defeated 0-2 in the last match he played against the Vianés, so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Berceo. To date, of the eight games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a balance of 27 goals in favor and 44 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Berceo He has a record of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games played at his stadium, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the CD Tedeón they have won once, lost once and drawn twice in their four games so far, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Berceo and the balance is three victories for the local team. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the TedeonWell, they have done it the last three times. The last time they played the Berceo and the Tedeon In this competition it was in March 2018 and the match ended with a 0-1 for the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Berceo is ahead of the CD Tedeón with a difference of 10 points. The team of Jose A Carboneras he ranks first with 41 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the fifth position in the tournament.