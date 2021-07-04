Berankis and Koepfer stay out of Wimbledon round of 16

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 18:15 CEST

The South African player Raven klaasen, number 23 of the ATP and the Japanese Ben mclachlan, number 47 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by expiring in one hour and forty-six minutes by 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 Lithuanian tennis player Ricardas Berankis, number 355 of the ATP and the German player Dominik Koepfer, number 161 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

During the match, the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, got 53% on the first serve, committed 5 double faults and took 71% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they also managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, had a 73% first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 66% of their service points.

In the round of 16 Klaasen and Mclachlan will face the French players Fabrice Martin Y Jeremy chardy.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.