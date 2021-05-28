Benzema’s shirt with France sweeps

05/27/2021

On at 20:54 CEST

Martí Grau

The return of Karim Benzema to the French national team has not left anyone indifferent. Since the first rumors of his return appeared, the production of the Real Madrid forward’s jersey has increased exponentially.

According to data from the sporting goods store Unisports, the sale of the soccer player’s jersey grew by 2,400% when Deschamps’ call was confirmed with the presence of Benzema. A week later, sales would drop, although it is still in a high percentage with 1,200%.

The French team, which with the return of Benzema sees its chances of winning the European Championship to be played in June expanded, is beginning to see results expectation generated by Real Madrid’s ‘nine’ among French fans.

Even so, the ‘bleus’ will not have an easy path and will demand the most from the beginning, since they will have to face the national teams of Portugal, Germany and Hungary in group F.