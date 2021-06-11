Benzema’s bad luck

06/09/2021

On at 4:19 PM CEST

.

He had to wait 5 years and 7 months to return to a call-up of the French team that gave him the opportunity to win a great title with the “bleus”, after having won everything with Real Madrid. However, Karim Benzema has had no fortune, so far.

On June 2, he again donned the shirt of the two-time world champions in a friendly preparation for the European Championship against Wales, played in Nice without spectators.

Interestingly, it was the same scenario in which Benzema he had played his last match before the scandal broke out that involved him in an alleged blackmail of his then partner Mathieu Valbuena. An “affair” that led him to be away from the national team for a little over five years.

France beat Wales 3-0. Marked Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann Y Ousmane Dembélé. On 9 Real Madrid scored a penalty, stopped by the goal Ward, and shot the post (reject that he took advantage of Dembélé To note).

Benzema he played very well, he got involved with Mbappe Y Griezmann, but he lacked the biggest prize for a forward.

Just a week away from making their European debut against Germany, Bulgaria presented themselves as a tailor-made opponent to score again with the French (their last goal dates from 8 October 2015, a double against Armenia).

Finally with an audience in the stands (5,000 were authorized) and in the favorite stadium of the Gauls, that of France, the stage of the 1998 world consecration, the Real Madrid player had everything in his favor to score his 28 goal in his 83 international match.

But after half an hour of play, when France won 1-0 with a target of GriezmannHe reached for the upper area of ​​his right knee. He asked for change and limped out. Replaced it Olivier giroud, with whom he argued in the past.

“It is a concussion. He has hit the upper knee muscle well. He stopped because he felt that it was getting worse. There was no reason to risk it,” the coach analyzed. Didier deschamps.

Whether he will be able to enlist against Germany in Munich in less than a week is still a mystery. The next 48 hours will be crucial to better understand the evolution of the injury.

Without Benzema on the field, France scored two more goals, authored precisely by his substitute Giroud, who had lost the starting position to the benefit of Real Madrid 9.

The Chelsea striker, who has 108 encounters with the “bleus”, already has 46 goals, just five behind the top scorer in the tricolor, Thierry Henrand (51).

A message for Deschamps, who must consider whether to continue with the victorious trident of 2018 (Mbappé, Griezmann Y Giroud) or innovate with the input of Benzema instead of the burly Chelsea striker.