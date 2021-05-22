Benzema with the ‘9’? This is the number that he will use in the Eurocup

National teams



Benzema with the ‘9’? This is the number that you will use in the Eurocup



Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho May 21, 2021, 02:53 pm

The Real Madrid attacker returns to the French National Team after six years.

) .- Karim Benzema, who returns to the French national team after five and a half years of absence, will wear number 19 at the European Championship, while Kylian Mbappé will stay with 10, Antoine Griezmann with 7 and Olivier Giroud with 9, reported this Friday the French Football Federation (FFF).

Benzema, 33, thus recovers the number he wore originally as a professional player for Olympique Lyon in the mid-2000s. At Real Madrid, the Algerian-born player has worn the number 9 since 2010.

Benzema was summoned for the European Championship, which takes place in several European countries between June 11 and July 11, after spending five and a half years without wearing the “bleus” shirt due to the controversial scandal about his alleged involvement in blackmail Mathieu Valbuena. France is in a difficult group, the F, in which they will face Germany, Hungary and Portugal.

EFE