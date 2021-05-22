Benzema with the ‘9’? This is the number that he will use in the Eurocup

Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho May 21, 2021, 02:53 pm

The Real Madrid attacker returns to the French National Team after six years.

) .- Karim Benzema, who returns to the French national team after five and a half years of absence, will wear number 19 at the European Championship, while Kylian Mbappé will stay with 10, Antoine Griezmann with 7 and Olivier Giroud with 9, reported this Friday the French Football Federation (FFF).

Benzema, 33, thus recovers the number he wore originally as a professional player for Olympique Lyon in the mid-2000s. At Real Madrid, the Algerian-born player has worn the number 9 since 2010.

Benzema was summoned for the European Championship, which takes place in several European countries between June 11 and July 11, after spending five and a half years without wearing the “bleus” shirt due to the controversial scandal about his alleged involvement in blackmail Mathieu Valbuena. France is in a difficult group, the F, in which they will face Germany, Hungary and Portugal.

EFE