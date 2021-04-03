Benzema was voted the best player in LaLiga in March

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema has been chosen LaLiga Santander’s best player for March, the month in which he extended his scoring streak by scoring five goals in the three games he played.

LaLiga recognizes Benzema’s moment by rewarding him with the award for best player of the month of March, in which he played three of the four Real Madrid games and scored all of them.

He was decisive when rescuing a point in the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano (1-1), he signed two goals to defeat Elche (2-1) and repeated a double in Vigo against Celta (1-3) .

Benzema fights to be the top scorer of the league championship, with 17 goals in the 24 games he has played, two from Atlético de Madrid’s Uruguayan Luis Suárez and six from Barcelona’s Argentine Lionel Messi.

Going streak

On February 9, an endless scoring streak began. Has scored in his last six games for Real Madrid, five in the League and one in the Champions League.

In the Spanish championship he equaled former Real Madrid striker Carlos Santillana in his last match in Balaídos, with 186 goals and is already the eleventh scorer in the history of the League.