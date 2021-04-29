Benzema stirs up emotions: “He’s the most complete French striker we’ve ever had!”

In order to Christophe Dugarry, historical forward of the Girondins de Bordeaux, has no doubts that Karim Benzema He is the most complete striker that France has had in its history. He described what the ‘Cat’ means on the court and praised his abilities to play.

Dugarry was World Champion with the French National Team in 1998 with Zidane and in an interview for L’Equipe he reviewed several current affairs, including Benzema’s performance at Real Madrid.

“It’s a computer, Benzema. Understand football. He has a brilliant intelligence of the game, does not lose a ball, sets the tempo of the game, leads the attack, finishes the actions, right foot, left foot, head. He’s the most complete French striker we’ve ever had! ”Said the former French international.

He also regrets that France cannot enjoy their best striker in the national team due to the inconveniences Deschamps and Benzema have had in the past.

“It is outstanding! Four Champions League, one goal every two games, eleven years at Real Madrid, it’s just incredible. I hope he and the coach can calm the waters a bit. But I doubt it! They have immense pride, they seem to be very far from each other, but the French team would need it, “he added.

He positioned himself against the Super League of clubs

“I’m not the only one, it’s everything we don’t like! Did you see the popular uprising? This project centralizes all the excesses of current football. It’s terrible, ”said Dugarry.

He stressed that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not spoken about it and respected Zidane’s position in keeping quiet.

“He didn’t say he was for or against, he didn’t say anything. We always want to hit Zizou, many like this game. Deschamps has not positioned himself either, it seems to me, “he concluded.