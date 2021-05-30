Benzema showed his disappointment with Real Madrid after turning his back on Zidane

French striker Karim Benzema did not hide his disappointment at the departure from the Real Madrid bench of Zinedine Zidane, whom he described as a “magnificent” coach.

“Zizou has always supported me, he has supported me, he has helped me to reach the level that I have now, for that I will always thank him,” said the footballer at a press conference during the concentration in France to prepare for the European Championship.

Benzema said that Zidane is “a great coach who has won many trophies” and added that “on the human level he is the perfect man”, at least for him.

“I would use the word ‘magnificent’. I am disappointed that he is leaving Madrid, but that’s the way it is, life goes on,” he said.

