Benzema reveals his conversation with Cristiano

06/24/2021 at 12:32 PM CEST

The doublet of Karim Bezema In the two-goal tie against Portugal, he gave France a place in the round of 16 as group winners and allowed the striker to celebrate a bit with his team after almost six years, something that makes him feel “very happy”.

“I feel a lot of joy, a lot of pride. I think everyone was waiting for it, there was a bit of pressure on me, but I am a soccer player, a professional, I also need that pressure “, declared the Madrid forward at the end of the game, named best player of the clash in Budapest. “It makes me happy to score. We are also qualified.”

Regarding his conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo, in an image that soon flooded social networks, Benzema said that “it is good to see him again, we have come a long way together … We played eight or nine years at Real Madrid, we scored goals, we won trophies. We chat, we wish each other good luck for the future with our clubs and in the national team and above all to continue having fun on the field and continue to make a difference& rdquor ;.

In an intense and even game this Wednesday in Budapest, both teams sealed the pass to the round of 16, France, as first, and Portugal, as third.

“You should never give up, that’s what I try to do. Today luck smiled on my side, but the most important thing is that we qualify for the round of 16. I never had doubts, but I felt a great pressure towards me. I managed to score and now I’m going to savor it with everyone. The harmony with the French audience is perfect & rdquor ;, added Benzema.