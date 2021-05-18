Benzema returns to the French team!

05/18/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

It is, without a doubt, the great bomb of the squad for the next European Championship to be held this summer. Didier Deschamps, against all odds, has decided to include Karim Benzema on the list, who He has not been cited by the French team since October 2015, when he played his last game with the national team.

Now, six years later and after completing a very great season at Real Madrid, it seems that his nightmare with France is beginning to disappear. The player was allegedly involved in a blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena, at that time a national team player, and from that moment he stopped entering each and every one of the calls.

The sporty has surpassed the extra sport and Karim Benzema will be in the next European Championship. A hat-trick from Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé seems more than overwhelming to make France, without a doubt, one of the clear favorites to win the tournament.