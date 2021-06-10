Benzema only has one hit and will be in the Euro

06/09/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

Karim Benzema He withdrew due to discomfort in his right knee in the friendly that the French team played against the Bulgarian on Tuesday, a week after making his debut in the Eurocup against Germany, next June 15 in Munich.

All the alarms were lit about the possible absence of the Madrid forward in this summer’s tournament after being able to return to a call for the ‘bleues’, 5 years and 7 months later.

On the other hand, after the tests carried out this Wednesday, RMC Sport reports that Benzema only suffers a blow to the knee of the one who was hurt and had to be substituted in the 40th minute of the game, but that His presence in the Euro is not in danger, and he will only be out for two to three days to fully recover.

In this way, Benzema would be prepared without major problem for the debut of the current world champion in his journey in the Eurocup. According to the media itself, hours after the game, the inflamed area has deflated and Benzema already looks fit to resume training with his teammates in 48-72h.

The selector Didier deschamps, already downplayed the injury in the post-crash press conference.

“It is a blow and we have a level medical team that will take care of him”, the coach advanced. “These are things that happen, it is difficult to digest, you have to manage it, but it is nothing dramatic.”