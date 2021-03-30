Benzema on his trial in October: “At last the farce will end”

It took six long years for the final verdict on the blackmail case in which he is involved to be known Karim Benzema. Next October the “Cat” will be tried by the Versailles court and risks being sentenced to five years in prison.

The 33-year-old player, and Real Madrid offensive figure, faces the crime of “complicity in attempted blackmail” towards Mathieu Valbuena, who was his partner in the French National Team years ago.

Said trial will take place between October 20 and 22 of this year in Versailles, France. If convicted, Benzema could serve a five-year sentence behind bars and a € 75,000 fine.

The accusation against Benzema is based on allegedly having incited Valbuena, at the time, to have to pay a high figure in euros to some blackmailers who wanted to make public a sex video of him. In 2015 both would have met to discuss the matter and Karim would offer a person he trusted to help him resolve the issue.

“Be careful Math (Valbuena), they are great criminals,” Benzema would have told his former partner.

Benzema is confident of leaving unscathed

All this matter deprived Karim Benzema of wearing the shirt of the French National Team again. Since October 2015 he was banished from the Blues and this deprived him of playing Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which France was runner-up and champion respectively.

“Here it is. Finally, come on, the farce is over forever … “, he wrote on his Instagram account. A sample message of peace of mind on your part. Now we only need to know the final decision of the court to prove or not the innocence of the French.