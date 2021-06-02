Benzema misses a penalty in his comeback with France

06/02/2021 at 11:21 PM CEST

EFE

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid forward, missed a penalty in the 25th minute in a friendly against Wales, in his reappearance this Wednesday with the French national team, 5 years and 7 months after his last game with the ‘bleus’.

Benzema caused the penalty with a shot that was deflected with one hand by N. Williams, who was sent off after the referee consulted the VAR.

The attacker threw the maximum penalty low to the right post, but goalkeeper Ward stopped the ball.

Benzema had played his last meeting with the ‘bleus’ on October 8, 2015, a friendly against Armenia and in Nice in which he made a double.