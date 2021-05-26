Benzema joins the French national team 5 and a half years later

05/26/2021 at 1:48 PM CEST

Karim Benzema joined this Wednesday to the concentration of the French soccer team, in Clairefontaine (southwest of Paris), five years and seven months after the last time he was summoned.

The Real Madrid forward arrived at the facilities at 12:15 local time, 45 minutes before the time set by the coach, Didier deschamps. Thus began his preparation for the Eurocup, which will take place from June 11 and ends a month later.

On the 9th of Real Madrid he was separated from the “bleus” since October 2015, when the controversial scandal broke out about his alleged involvement in a blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena for which the merengue player will have to answer to Justice in October.

The attacker is expected to wear the national team’s jersey again in Nice on June 2, in a friendly against Welsh. France is in the complicated group F of the Eurocup, in which it will be measured at Germany, Hungary Y Portugal.