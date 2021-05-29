Benzema and Mbappé, the duo that makes Real Madrid sigh with their latest winks on social networks

In the Eurocup a special duo will be seen in the French National Team. Karim Benzema Y Kylian Mbappé they have shown an interesting synchronicity that invites the French to dream of lifting the title this year. It also fills Madrid with optimism, who want to see the French together in Madrid.

Many were happy for Benzema’s return to the national team, but Mbappé was the most expressive by dedicating a post to him with a photomontage of both in the French uniform. “KB x KM” accompanied by six fire emojis was what the forward wrote.

Real Madrid fans were excited to see this because it fuels the rumors of seeing them together at the merengue club. Since that publication several things have happened, and both train under the orders of Didier Deschamps and concentrate on the Euro.

However, the ‘7’ of PSG has not wanted to renew and everything seems to indicate that the arrival of Mbappé to Madrid is not unreasonable. Just this Friday the ‘Gato’ Benzema published a photo with the world champion with the quote: “Post training with the phenomenon.”

This once again revolutionized social networks, while Real Madrid announced that the first reinforcement for next season will be the Austrian defender David Alaba.