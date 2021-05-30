Benzema analyzes his return to the France team and the departure of Zidane from Real Madrid

05/30/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

EFE

French striker Karim Benzema He assured this Sunday that his return to the French team after more than five years of absence is due to his services with Real Madrid, because “football has spoken”, while thanking the coach, Didier deschamps, having reopened the door.

“The reason for my return is my benefits with the club, football has spoken. You always have to be good with the club, not lower your arms, even when there are obstacles,” said the player at a press conference in Clairefontaine, where France prepares the Eurocup.

Benzema He did not reveal if he apologized to the coach for the accusations of having yielded to racism, after leaving him out of the call for the last European Championship. “We talked about many things, I am not going to repeat what we said, but the most important thing is to be able to play for the national team,” he said.

“The past is past, there are always things you regret, but you can’t go back. The most important thing is what you do on the pitch and now I focus my best to contribute things to the team, that’s what I have in mind as ambition, “he said.

Benzema assured or feel stress due to his return to the national team, he considered his adaptation to have been “perfect” and said “impatient” to play.

The attacker attributed his improvement in recent years to work, but also to maturity and experience, to the fact that he now feels better with his family and children, while considering that returning to the national team was always an incentive to continue improving. . “When you are not in the national team it is a disappointment. What hurt me the most was not being in the Eurocup and the World Cup, but I criticized myself“, he indicated.

“I have not stopped believing in it, he has not lowered his arms, otherwise I would not be here. I was very disappointed and it was very hard morally. There have been many obstacles, but that is part of my career, I have always fought. I think that I have been compensated, “he said.

For its staff, Benzema He affirmed that France can be considered the best team in the world, although he appealed to modesty and to respect all rivals.

Disappointment at the departure of Zidane

On the other hand, the French striker did not hide his disappointment at Real Madrid’s departure from the bench. Zinedine Zidane, whom he described as a “magnificent” coach. “Zizou has always supported me, he has supported me, he has helped me to reach the level that I have now, for that I will always thank him,” said the footballer at a press conference during the concentration in France to prepare for the European Championship.

Benzema I affirm that Zidane He is “a great coach who has won many trophies” and added that “on the human level he is the perfect man”, at least for him. “I would use the word ‘magnificent’. I am disappointed that he leaves Madrid, but that’s the way it is, life goes on,” he said.