Bentley’s first electric will be an SUV and hit the market in 2025

The Volkswagen Group is mobilizing large sums of money to electrify all the brands that make up its portfolio. Porsche and Audi are the ones that have the most advantage, especially since they are at the top of the catalog. Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda lag behind, although there is one that is still a step behind. Is about Bentely, one of the most luxurious and exclusive brands in the world. Although yes, the Bentayga Hybrid it is a real bestseller.

To remedy the lack of a one hundred percent electric model those responsible for Bentley they are carrying out the necessary movements. This implies entering into conversations with its partners in the German consortium, since for any project to see the light of day, a series of synergies that reduce costs. And although it may sound bad, it is much better than it seems, because the British firm will have a “battery” model very soon.

The Bentley SUV EV would use the Artemis platform of the Volkswagen Group

According to various sources, including Car Magazine, Bentley will launch its first pure electric in 2025. As expected, it will be framed in the most fashionable segment, that of SUVs. In addition, for its development they will not have to break their heads, since their engineers will collaborate side by side with those of Audi. Yes, because the house of the four rings is working to shape a new base for electrics.

Will be called Artemis and, unlike others already in the Volkswagen Group, part of a blank page. At the moment no more details are known about this platform, but everything indicates that it will be very flexible. This has to be a basic and main quality if they want to contain development and production costs. This will be relatively easy to achieve, as it will give life to models of Bentley itself, Audi and even the most “basic” of Porsche.

According statements by Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley, to CAR Magazine …

«With regard to electrification, we will have closer synergies with Audi» […] “But we will continue to have strong relationships with both brands (Audi and Porsche), and we see this as an opportunity, not a risk. There is no question, we are electrifying. And we need to find the best way to accelerate that and lead the technological charge.

Still, before Bentley’s first pure electric hits the market there will be other firsts. It is planned that a Flying Spur Plug-in Hybrid arrives at some point in 2021. In addition, it is not ruled out that later a Continental GT Plug-in Hybrid. All this should be before the year 2023, which is when the English firm has set itself the goal of having at least one electrified version in its range. Patience gentlemen …

