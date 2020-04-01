His arrival is estimated for the year 2025

Bentley does not want it to be an SUV to use

The first electric in Bentley’s history will arrive in 2025 and will do so with a raised body that makes it easier to include batteries. However, the manufacturer insists that it will not be an SUV. In addition, from now until 2023, the British firm will launch electrified versions of all its models on the market.

Despite being a fairly classic brand in its designs, Bentley is aware that in terms of technology it has to innovate. And that, in these times, translates into electrification, something that will reach all its models sooner rather than later. According to sources close to the highest levels of the manufacturer, all the vehicles of the same will have a hybrid version in 2023 at the latest.

Something more is going to delay the first fully electric vehicle of the British firm. Since Bentley They assure that it will not arrive before 2025 or 2026. And not because they are not in a position to manufacture one, but because they hope that in a period of five years the battery technology has been developed enough to offer superlative performance without impair autonomy. “We are going to launch our first battery electric in the middle of this decade because we foresee that in five years the batteries will have more energy density or solid state batteries will have been directly introduced. This will allow us to increase performance by 30%,” he said. Adrian Hallmark, the maximum responsible for the manufacturer.

Regarding the design, Bentley He wants to make a “brave” car out of his first electric. This has been stated by Stefan Sielaff, the brand’s chief designer. “If we see the Taycan, it is still a Porsche. If we look at any Tesla, they do not present very extreme designs. From BMW, for example, I admire the i3, but customers say it is ugly. We have to have a broader perspective and make a brave car. When our first electric hits the market, we have to get it right. ”

That bravery is going to translate into a raised vehicle, not a SUV. According to Bentley, it is necessary to gain space for the inclusion of the batteries, but it does not want to offer an SUV to use that clearly impairs the aerodynamic performance of the set. Therefore, a solution similar to that of the Jaguar I-Pace can be expected, higher than a saloon but not as much as a conventional SUV.

At the moment, the electric adventure of the luxury firm of the islands is limited to the Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept, a prototype that was born with the aim of celebrating its centenary and as a sample of the possibilities that the future brings.

Regarding the rest of the electrification of the British range, it must be remembered that since the 2018 Geneva Motor Show the Bentayga Hybrid was discovered, a model that suffered some delay due to problems with the approvals derived from the entry into force of the protocol WLTP.

He Bentley Bentayga Hybrid It has an electric motor that, together with a turbocharged gasoline V6, offer a power of 450 horsepower and a maximum torque of 700 Newton meters. The SUV can travel in fully electric mode a maximum of 39 kilometers, while its total autonomy is 747 kilometers. The batteries, meanwhile, can be recharged 100% in two and a half hours in a quick charge socket. The benefits point to an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 5.5 seconds, while its top speed is 254 kilometers / hour. The average consumption it advertises is 3.5 liters per 100 kilometers, while the average emissions are 79 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled.

